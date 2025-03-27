Open Menu

AIOU Extends Admissions’ Deadline Till April 10

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Many students were unable to take admission at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) within the initial deadline due to Ramadan, Eid shopping and other commitments.

Considering this situation, students requested the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood to extend the deadline,said a press release on Thursday.

Acknowledging the commitment to education, the Vice Chancellor approved an extension of the admission deadline until April 10, 2025.

Now, new applicants can enroll themselves in Matric, FA, Associate Degree, B.Ed, BS, BBA, Postgraduate Diploma programs, and various certificate courses with a late fee until April 10.

It is important to note that continuing students of these programs can also complete their enrollment within the extended period.

According to Director Admissions, Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain, enrollment for face-to-face programs offered in Spring 2025 semester has been completed for both new and continuing students, and no further admissions are possible in these programs. However, admissions are still open for the mentioned programs under the distance learning system.

Students have been advised to complete their registration on time to ensure uninterrupted academic activities.

