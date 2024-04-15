AIOU extends admissions till April 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has extended the date of admissions for the second phase of Semester Spring 2024 till April 25 without late fee.

Director Admissions, while giving a briefing to the Vice Chancellor on the ongoing admissions, said that due to the holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr, the students have requested to extend the date.

Vice-Chancellor, while approving the extension, said that the AIOU is taking all the necessary measures to facilitate the students.

Earlier, the last date for admission was April 15.

Now students can take admission in Associate Degree in Arts (BA), Associate Degree in Commerce (BCom), BBA, B.Ed, BS, Post Graduate Diplomas and Certificate courses till April 25 without late fee charges.

The admission forms and prospectus are available on the university website.

The students can visit their nearest regional office or call the university's helpline 051-111 112 468 for any information.