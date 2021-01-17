UrduPoint.com
AIOU Extends Assignments Submission Deadlines

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended deadline for the submission of assignments of programs offered in Autumn 2020 semester including B.Ed, BS and all post graduate programs.

The Directorate of Regional Services issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.

According to the notification, assignments submission deadline for B.

Ed, BS and PGD programs has been extended from 15 February to 21 February and from 15 April to 18 April for the submission of first and second assignment respectively.

Similarly, assignments submission deadline for the post graduate programs has been extended from 15 February to 28 February and from 15 April to 25 April for the submission of first and second assignment respectively.

All regional directors have been instructed to inform the concerned tutors of these programs accordingly.

