AIOU extends BS admission deadline till Feb 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Thursday extended the admission deadline for all the BS programmes offered in the first phase of the spring 2023 semester till February 22.

Admissions in MPhil/MS and PhD. programmes have been closed.

According to an official source, the AIOU has already announced the entry test schedule for admission in MS/MPhil and Ph.D programmes. The schedule is available on the university website.

These entry tests will be conducted in the university's academic complex from February 17-22. Admissions in matriculation, FA, and I.

Com programmes will continue till February 21 as per schedule.

Moreover, admissions in second phase of semester spring 2023 will commence from March 1.

The programmes offered in this phase include Post Graduate Diploma programmes in 10 disciplines, FA/FSc and BA/BSc based four-year BS programmes, Associate Degree in Arts (BA General), Associate Degree in Commerce (BCom), Associate Degree in business Administration (Islamic Banking, Human Resource Management, and Marketing), BBA programmes, 1.5, 2.5 and 4-Year B Ed programmes and certificate courses.