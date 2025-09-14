AIOU Extends Convocation Registration Deadline To Sept 30
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extended the registration deadline for its 2025 convocation to September 30, in order to facilitate maximum graduates for the historic event.
Vice Chancellor (VC) of AIOU, Prof.
Dr Mahmood, also approved a 50% special concession in registration fees for students with disabilities so that they could also be part of this memorable event, said a press release on Sunday.
Furthermore, PhD degree holders and medalists would be allowed to bring one guest along with them, he added.
He focused that only those students who completed their degrees between autumn 2022 and 2024 should be eligible for the upcoming mega event,
He urged all eligible graduates to ensure their participation in this historic occasion by completing their registration on time.
