AIOU extends date for admission in Spring Semester 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended admission in different disciplines in Spring Semester 2022 with late fee till May 09, said a notification issued here.

According to AIOU, the students could apply in BA General, Associate Degree in Arts, B.

Com, BS Programmes, One year post graduate diploma programmes, four year Bed and MA education, Med and two year MA programmes.

The prospectus and admission forms can be downloaded from the official website of the varsity and admissions can be applied online.

The students can also visit regional campuses for admissions and forms.