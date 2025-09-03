AIOU Extends Date For Submission Of Assignments Till Sep 15
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the last date for submission of examination related assignments to Sept 15 for all its programmes for Spring Semester 2025 owing to ongoing flood situation in the country.
Regional Director AIOU Multan Ghulam Hussain Khosa said in a statement on Wednesday that under instructions from Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the date for submission of examinations assignment has been extended up to Sept 15.
The students who have not so far submitted their assignments to their tutors can do so till Sep 15, 2025 so that it can be counted in their final examinations and reflect on their CGPA/Grade.
Recent Stories
TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt
Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review flood relief efforts5 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends date for submission of assignments till Sep 155 minutes ago
-
Key meeting on financial matters of Peshawar–D.I. Khan Motorway and Swat Expressway Phase-II held5 minutes ago
-
DC Shaheed Benazirabad visits protective embankments, flood-affected riverine areas15 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt. stands with flood victims: DC Sahiwal15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews relief operations in flood affected areas15 minutes ago
-
MNA Jillani calls for national strategy to revitalize date industry15 minutes ago
-
Women break silence on inheritance injustices at FOSPAH’s Khuli Kacheri in Bara Kahu25 minutes ago
-
Federal education minister meets UNESCO Chief to discuss the areas of cooperation in education25 minutes ago
-
UAD contributes to flood relief with two days’ salaries25 minutes ago
-
National Unity essential for Balochistan’s Development: Danyal Chaudhry25 minutes ago
-
Dumper-rickshaw collision claims life, injures two25 minutes ago