AIOU Extends Date For Submission Of Assignments Till Sep 15

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the last date for submission of examination related assignments to Sept 15 for all its programmes for Spring Semester 2025 owing to ongoing flood situation in the country.

Regional Director AIOU Multan Ghulam Hussain Khosa said in a statement on Wednesday that under instructions from Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the date for submission of examinations assignment has been extended up to Sept 15.

The students who have not so far submitted their assignments to their tutors can do so till Sep 15, 2025 so that it can be counted in their final examinations and reflect on their CGPA/Grade.

