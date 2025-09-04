Open Menu

AIOU Extends Dates For Upcoming Convocation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM

AIOU extends dates for upcoming convocation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended dates for their upcoming convocations after the persistent demand from the students to participate in this historical gathering, offering relaxation in eligibility criteria also.

The dates of grand convocation ceremonies that would be held in major cities across the country, following the schedule including Islamabad on November 12, Quetta on November 23, Lahore on December 7, Peshawar on December 21 and Karachi on January 4, 2026, said a press release on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood has also approved an increase in the number of seats for convocation to accommodate more graduates.

Additionally, minimum eligibility criteria of obtaining 70% marks has also been removed.

"Now all graduates from Autumn 2022 to Autumn 2024 semesters will be able to participate, on “first come, first served” basis for additional seats allocated for this convocation," he said.

He, therefore, urged the eligible students to complete their registration online without delay as deadline extended to September 14, 2025.

The President of Pakistan, governors, Federal and provincial ministers would attend as chief guests to award degrees to successful students and medals for those who showed outstanding performance .

Recent Stories

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

1 hour ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

4 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

6 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

9 hours ago
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

18 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

18 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

18 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

18 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

18 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan