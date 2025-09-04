AIOU Extends Dates For Upcoming Convocation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended dates for their upcoming convocations after the persistent demand from the students to participate in this historical gathering, offering relaxation in eligibility criteria also.
The dates of grand convocation ceremonies that would be held in major cities across the country, following the schedule including Islamabad on November 12, Quetta on November 23, Lahore on December 7, Peshawar on December 21 and Karachi on January 4, 2026, said a press release on Thursday.
Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood has also approved an increase in the number of seats for convocation to accommodate more graduates.
Additionally, minimum eligibility criteria of obtaining 70% marks has also been removed.
"Now all graduates from Autumn 2022 to Autumn 2024 semesters will be able to participate, on “first come, first served” basis for additional seats allocated for this convocation," he said.
He, therefore, urged the eligible students to complete their registration online without delay as deadline extended to September 14, 2025.
The President of Pakistan, governors, Federal and provincial ministers would attend as chief guests to award degrees to successful students and medals for those who showed outstanding performance .
