AIOU Extends Enrollment Deadline Till April 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 09:10 PM

AIOU extends enrollment deadline till April 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the final date for enrollment to April 24, 2025, following requests from students who were unable to complete the process due to Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to the details, some students enrolled in the university’s ODL (Open and Distance Learning) programs were unable to complete their enrollment on time because of the Eid holidays.

In response to their requests for an extension, the Vice Chancellor, Prof.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood approved the extension as a gesture of empathy and commitment to supporting education.

According to Director Admissions, continuing students can now complete their enrollment by April 24, but will be required to pay late fee charges. Students are advised to complete the process before the new deadline to avoid disruption in their academic progress.

It is important to note that this extension applies only to continuing students. New admissions for all programs have been closed.

