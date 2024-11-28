Open Menu

AIOU Extends Enrollment Deadline Till Dec 5

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has extended the enrollment deadline for its continue students till December 5.

According to the AIOU, due to the recent law and order situation, some students of the University were unable to enroll themselves.

They requested the Vice-Chancellor to provide them a special chance to enroll and save their semester from being wasted.

In response, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood approved an extension of the enrollment deadline to December 5.

He emphasized that students' semesters will not be wasted under any circumstances.

Continuing students enrolled in Associate Degree, BBA, BS (ODL Programs), B.Ed., and Postgraduate Diploma programs can now complete their enrollment by December 5.

