AIOU Extends Enrollment Deadline Until March 25

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the enrollment deadline until March 25 for already enrolled students, keeping in view their convenience.

Admissions for the Spring 2025 semester are ongoing for Matriculation, FA, Associate Degree Programs, Teacher Training Programs, Postgraduate Diploma Programs, and Certificate Courses.

This extension provides a golden opportunity for previously enrolled students to complete their enrollment.

The decision was made under the special directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood to ensure that no student loses a valuable semester.

He emphasized that students should be provided with maximum educational facilities and a full opportunity to continue their studies.

Students are advised to complete their enrollment before the deadline to avoid any inconvenience.

