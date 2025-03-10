AIOU Extends Enrollment Deadline Until March 25
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the enrollment deadline until March 25 for already enrolled students, keeping in view their convenience.
Admissions for the Spring 2025 semester are ongoing for Matriculation, FA, Associate Degree Programs, Teacher Training Programs, Postgraduate Diploma Programs, and Certificate Courses.
This extension provides a golden opportunity for previously enrolled students to complete their enrollment.
The decision was made under the special directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood to ensure that no student loses a valuable semester.
He emphasized that students should be provided with maximum educational facilities and a full opportunity to continue their studies.
Students are advised to complete their enrollment before the deadline to avoid any inconvenience.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’
‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament
DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..
National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU extends enrollment deadline until March 256 minutes ago
-
Solo art show held to mark Women’s Day6 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhDs6 minutes ago
-
PPP' MPA submits resolution in KP assembly for reopening of Torkham border6 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on price control, clean Punjab initiative6 minutes ago
-
25 Years of NADRA: A Journey from National Identity System to Digital Revolution16 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on anti-social elements continues16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 61 emergencies in one week16 minutes ago
-
Electronic filing system introduced in govt offices16 minutes ago
-
Wheat covers 1.848m acres in Multan division: Commissioner16 minutes ago
-
Building bonds: Iftar parties unite communities of all faiths26 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet meets Tuesday26 minutes ago