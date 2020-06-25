UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Extends Fee Depositing Date For Post Graduate Students

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

AIOU extends fee depositing date for post graduate students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Thursday extended the fee depositing date for the post graduate students (Semester Spring 2020) till June 30.

According to the director admission, the date has been extended for the programmes are; BA, BS (ODL), B Ed, M Ed, MA, MSc and post graduate diploma.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Qayyum has extended the date after receiving various email messages from students.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University June 2020 Post From

Recent Stories

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

2 minutes ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

12 minutes ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

36 minutes ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

1 hour ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.