AIOU extends fee depositing date for post graduate students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Thursday extended the fee depositing date for the post graduate students (Semester Spring 2020) till June 30.

According to the director admission, the date has been extended for the programmes are; BA, BS (ODL), B Ed, M Ed, MA, MSc and post graduate diploma.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Qayyum has extended the date after receiving various email messages from students.