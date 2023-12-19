AIOU extends registration date for convocation till Jan 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has decided to extend the deadline for registration for the convocation till January 5th.

This decision has been taken after receiving requests and insistence from the students. Graduates from Semester Autumn 2004 to the Semester Spring 2022 are eligible for convocation.

The graduates with 75% marks in B.Ed programs, at least 70% marks in all other degree programs, and all MPhil and PhD graduates can register themselves on http://convocation.aiou.edu.pk before 5th January 2024.

All the necessary details and conditions are available on the provided link.

AIOU Convocation 2024 will be held on January 31, 2024, at the Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, who is also the Chancellor of the University, will be the chief guest at the event.

The ceremony will be hosted by the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

Federal ministers, secretaries, senior officials of HEC, vice chancellors of various universities, rectors, renowned journalists, eminent social personalities, deans, professors, principal officers, faculty members, and students of AIOU will participate in the convocation.

The administration of AIOU has completed preparations for the upcoming convocation ceremonies. The convocations will take place in Muzaffarabad and all the provincial capitals, including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.

On January 31, 2024, students from Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Rawalpindi Division (Attack, Chaklala, Jhelum, and Rawalpindi) will participate in the convocation ceremony held at Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad.

The convocation for the Karachi chapter is scheduled for March 3, 2024, while Lahore's convocation will be held on March 28.

Quetta will host its ceremony on May 19, and the convocations for the Peshawar and Muzaffarabad chapters are scheduled for June 9 and June 30, 2024, respectively. PhD graduates are required to register in Islamabad only.

The students of MPhil programs will be awarded gold medals and degrees at the convocations held in their respective cities. For more details about the convocation, students can contact [email protected] or 051-9571717.