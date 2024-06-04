AIOU faculty board approves programs of social sciences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences and Humanities, functioning under Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held here. Dean, Prof. Dr Abdul Aziz Sahir presided over the meeting.

Different scheme of studies of postgraduates, BS, MPhil and PhD level programs and other academic related matters were discussed in the meeting.

All the teachers of the faculty and external member Dr Salman Basit participated in the meeting.

Prof. Dr Abdul Aziz Sahir said that in the light of the instructions of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, special attention is being paid on quality education and all the programs would be aligned with the contemporary requirements as per the instructions of higher education commission (HEC).

He said that following the directives of the Government of Pakistan, Fahm ul-Quran and Seerat-i-Taiba have been included in all teaching programs. He added that Constitution and Ideology of Pakistan will also be included in next phase.

He also instructed to finalize the BS Political Science and International Relations programs as soon as possible to offer in the next admissions.

All the decisions of the Faculty Board's approval would be given in the next meeting of the Academic Council and the Executive Council.

Meanwhile, one-day international seminar on "Islamic Thought on Global Peace for the Sustainable Future of Humanity" was held here at AIOU campus.

President, International Quran Research Association (IQRA), USA, Dr. Safi Kaskas was the keynote speaker, while Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi presided over the seminar.

Dr. Safi Kaskas emphasized that Islam's ultimate purpose is to promote peace and tolerance throughout the world.

He stressed the importance of rethinking the identity of islam and Muslims, and highlighted the responsibility of all individuals not just scholars or researchers, in finding solutions to the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Dr Kaskas also emphasized the need to carefully read and understand every word of the Quran in order to grasp the meaning and spirit of Islam.