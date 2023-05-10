UrduPoint.com

AIOU, Federal Board, Cambridge Suspend Their Papers

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), federal educational boards, and Cambridge have suspended their papers scheduled on May 10 (Wednesday) due to ongoing law and order situation in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

In view of the current situation, the Allama Iqbal Open University's (AIOU) exams scheduled for today (May 10) across the country have been postponed.

According to the AIOU Spokesman, the new date of deferred papers will be announced later.

The spokesman further said that the papers are to be held on May 11 and thereafter will be held as per the schedule.

Similarly, the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad has canceled the paper on Pakistan Studies in all its examination centers working at home and abroad.

According to Controller Exams Federal Board, "The new date for the canceled paper of Pakistan Studies will be announced later." The British Council has also canceled all exams scheduled on Wednesday, May 10, for both AM and PM sessions.

According to a notification, "The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of the candidates, their parents, and staff members.

The further decision will be shared with the candidates later." "The public sector educational institutions working Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) are open on Wednesday, while few private schools are closed due to current circumstances in the federal capital," it added.

The official sources told PP on Wednesday that all public sector schools and colleges were working as per schedule.

"Meanwhile, the leadership of private schools is divided over the closing of educational institutions in Islamabad and there are only few private schools that are closed today." "Registrar Quaid-i-Azam University told the media that the academic activities will remain suspended in the university on Wednesday in lieu of the prevalent situation in the twin cities. The buses shall not route as well, Registrar added.

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) is open as usual and academic activities are continuing," the spokesman informed.

"Federal urdu University of Science and Technology (FUUAST) is also closed today to ensure the safety of students, he added.

