AIOU final examinations commence from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting final examinations of M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA/MPA (COL), MLIS, M.Ed and postgraduate diploma programmes offered in the Spring Semester 2023 from November 2 (Thursday).

The date sheet of examinations, which would till December 11, was available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.

pk) and roll number slips had been uploaded to the students’ CMS portal, , an AIOU news release said.

It added that examination centers were being established across the country in nearby and easily approachable vicinities of the students for their convenience. Special teams would make surprise visits to the exam centers to eradicate the element of cheating and check the identities of students, the news release said.