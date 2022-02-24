AIOU focuses on promotion of research culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organized a prize distribution ceremony for Research Publication and Research Project Grants 2021-22.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum presided the over the ceremony, while Registrar AIOU, Raja Umer Younis, Executive Director ORIC, Dr. Muhammad Latif Gondal, all four Deans and Principal Officers also attended the event.

Award ceremony was organized by the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC). 34 faculty members were awarded with AIOU funded research project grants whereas 92 faculty members and 3 officers got research and publication grants for publishing articles in journals approved by the HEC.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum congratulated the award winning faculty members and encouraged them to do better in the field of research.

He added that special focus has been laid on the promotion of research culture for the socio-economic development of the country, providing a better environment to the faculty members and encouraging them to do quality research.

He further said that cash prizes are given to appreciate students and faculty members for writing a book or publishing a research paper in HEC approved journals.

Dr. Muhammad Latif Gondal, Executive Director, ORIC, elaborated on the objectives, services, and achievements of the ORIC.