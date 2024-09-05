Open Menu

AIOU Fosters Skills-based Education & Industry Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) recently held a ceremony organized by its Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) to enhance collaboration between industry and students.

During the event, certificates were awarded to 10 students from Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges who completed internships in various departments of the university.

Professor Dr. Irshad Ahmed Arshad, former Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, praised the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nasir Mahmood for focusing on capacity building and skills-based education for the younger generation.

He congratulated the students on their achievements and emphasized that skilled youth are essential for Pakistan’s future.

Industry experts in attendance stressed the importance of job-oriented education, noting that graduates often face challenges in securing employment. They underscored the need to strengthen connections between students and industries, with ORIC serving as a crucial platform.

Dr. Saima Nasir expressed optimism about the potential of youth and highlighted the opportunities provided by the university to showcase student research work.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to the interns, acknowledging their contributions and achievements.

