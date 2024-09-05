AIOU Fosters Skills-based Education & Industry Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) recently held a ceremony organized by its Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) to enhance collaboration between industry and students.
During the event, certificates were awarded to 10 students from Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges who completed internships in various departments of the university.
Professor Dr. Irshad Ahmed Arshad, former Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, praised the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nasir Mahmood for focusing on capacity building and skills-based education for the younger generation.
He congratulated the students on their achievements and emphasized that skilled youth are essential for Pakistan’s future.
Industry experts in attendance stressed the importance of job-oriented education, noting that graduates often face challenges in securing employment. They underscored the need to strengthen connections between students and industries, with ORIC serving as a crucial platform.
Dr. Saima Nasir expressed optimism about the potential of youth and highlighted the opportunities provided by the university to showcase student research work.
The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to the interns, acknowledging their contributions and achievements.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Munawar Ghous takes charge as Punjab Zakat & Ushr minister12 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab launches 'School nutrition programme' in DG Khan22 minutes ago
-
KPK recived Rs. 216 bln, Punjab Rs 73.45 bln, AJK Rs 6.4 bln net hydel profit in last 10 years: NA ..31 minutes ago
-
3 arrested for human-trafficking, various passports seized32 minutes ago
-
Cyclist demands dedicated tracks, awareness for sustainable future32 minutes ago
-
13655 e-challans issued in August41 minutes ago
-
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month43 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers held51 minutes ago
-
APHC pays glowing tributes to 1965 war heroes52 minutes ago
-
DMCR sets up to monitor bye-elections NA 1711 hour ago
-
Rickshaw driver killed on road1 hour ago
-
Officials warn of likely job losses amid AI advancements1 hour ago