AIOU Gears Up For Convocation On Jan 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is scheduled to take place on January 31, 2024, at Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad.

The preparation review meeting was chaired by the Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, and during the meeting, it was decided to include the students of Azad Jammu and Kashmir region in the convocation being held in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by the Deans, Professors, and principal officers.

It is pertinent to mention here university had previously planned a convocation on June 30, 2024 in Muzaffarabad to facilitate students from AJK.

However, now students from Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK and Rawalpindi Division (Attock, Chaklala, Jhelum and Rawalpindi) will participate in the convocation on January 31 at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad).

Dr. Nasir Mahmood expressed that the participation of AJK students in the Islamabad convocation will encourage them as they desire to receive their degrees from the President of Pakistan.

