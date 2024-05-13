AIOU Gears Up Preparations Of AAOU Annual Conference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The 37th Annual Conference of the Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU) will be held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) from October 15 to 17.
According to the AIOU, more than 100 international dignitaries, including vice-chancellors, rectors, professors, and researchers from open universities in Asian countries will participate in the conference, as well as around 250 national academicians and researchers, will present research papers.
The conference schedule is available on the website aaou2024.aiou.edu.pk.
As per the schedule, the deadline for abstract submission is June 10.
The acceptance notification will be issued on June 25, and complete papers can be submitted by July 31.
The Early Bird Registration deadline is August 31, and the last date for registration is September 30, 2024.
Please note that abstracts and full papers will be published in the conference proceedings, and the best papers will be awarded the AAOU Award.
Additionally, the papers presented at the conference will also be published in AIOU research journals.
Vice Chancellor, of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has described this conference as an important tool for making distance education more effective through interaction with Vice-Chancellors, teachers, and scholars from open universities across Asia.
Dr. Nasir emphasized that this conference is an opportunity for open universities to exchange ideas and collaborate in the fields of education and research.
The Vice-Chancellor has given instructions to make the necessary arrangements to make this conference historic and memorable.
Recent Stories
PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent
Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan
Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five drug traffickers held2 minutes ago
-
Crusher's owners,transporters agrees to follow load axle policy:2 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed,third injured in firing incident2 minutes ago
-
Teenage drowns in canal2 minutes ago
-
Rotana Hotel Group launches signature Rotana Islamabad41 minutes ago
-
Tourists throng Kaghan-Naran after road’s reopening41 minutes ago
-
Flour prices decreasing cross the country, easing burden on consumers42 minutes ago
-
CDA launches cleanliness campaign at tourist spots52 minutes ago
-
Ongoing wheat procurement process inspected52 minutes ago
-
PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent1 hour ago
-
Youth killed in road accident1 hour ago
-
Shujaat Ali Khosa stresses importance of public-private partnership for economic growth1 hour ago