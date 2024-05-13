AIOU gears up preparations of AAOU annual conference

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The 37th Annual Conference of the Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU) will be held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) from October 15 to 17.

According to the AIOU, more than 100 international dignitaries, including vice-chancellors, rectors, professors, and researchers from open universities in Asian countries will participate in the conference, as well as around 250 national academicians and researchers, will present research papers.

The conference schedule is available on the website aaou2024.aiou.edu.pk.

As per the schedule, the deadline for abstract submission is June 10.

The acceptance notification will be issued on June 25, and complete papers can be submitted by July 31.

The Early Bird Registration deadline is August 31, and the last date for registration is September 30, 2024.

Please note that abstracts and full papers will be published in the conference proceedings, and the best papers will be awarded the AAOU Award.

Additionally, the papers presented at the conference will also be published in AIOU research journals.

Vice Chancellor, of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has described this conference as an important tool for making distance education more effective through interaction with Vice-Chancellors, teachers, and scholars from open universities across Asia.

Dr. Nasir emphasized that this conference is an opportunity for open universities to exchange ideas and collaborate in the fields of education and research.

The Vice-Chancellor has given instructions to make the necessary arrangements to make this conference historic and memorable.