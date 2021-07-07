AIOU Gilgit RC foundation stone to be laid on July 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would be laid foundation stone of its Gilgit regional office on Thursday.

According to AIOU, Federal education Minister, Shafqat Mehmood, has been invited as the chief guest while Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum will preside over the ceremony.

Construction site of regional office is located near FC Headquarters, Joshil Khari. Currently, the office of regional campus is located in a rented building. Raja Umer Younis, Registrar, AIOU, Director General Regional Service, Inam Ullah Shaikh, RD, Gilgit and students are also attending the ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention here that VC, AIOU has been taking keen interest in expanding educational network of the university as well as constructing model study centers, equipped with latest technology, in underdeveloped regions of all four provinces of the country including AJK which lack basic educational facilities of quality standards.

Computer laboratories are also being established in these model study centers to facilitate people of the underprivileged areas. Land for the construction of regional offices has been either donated by the district governments or acquired on minimum rates.

This initiative is a testimony of the VC, AIOU's vision of providing quality educational services to underprivileged and marginalized segments of the society so that they may attain social and economic empowerment.

With the construction of Gilgit regional campus, the number of university's constructed buildings will rise to 28 and 11 of these buildings have been constructed during the tenure of Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum, VC, AIOU.