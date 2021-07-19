AIOU gives fee concession to disabled students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is providing special admission fee concession to the disabled across Pakistan to facilitate them to get admission in any of the programs offered in autumn 2021 semester.

All interested candidates are advised to contact their respective regional offices for further details.

According to the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, it is the Primary responsibility of this prestigious national institution to play its key role towards the progress and development of our country and nation.

Besides, AIOU is committed to provide quality educational services to the poor, underprivileged and marginalized segments of the society.

Moreover, AIOU has framed a comprehensive policy to provide financial assistance to the poor and deserving yet brilliant students.

Therefore, they must contact their respective regional offices to avail this facility.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU is,already, providing free matriculation education to the regions with low rate of literacy including Baluchistan, former tribal areas and Gilgit Baltistan to enhance it.

Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum has directed all regional directors and coordinators to create massive awareness about this policy so that maximum number of Pakistanis can avail this golden opportunity.

Matriculation education for these poverty-stricken areas will be totally free of cost including admission fee and all other related expenses.