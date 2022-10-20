UrduPoint.com

AIOU Gwadar Campus To Be Inaugurated Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is expanding its regional network to meet the educational needs of people in remote areas of the country where formal education facilities are lacking.

AIOU has completed the construction work of Regional Campus Gwadar, and it will be inaugurated by Minister for Federal Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain on (Friday, October 21).

Vice-Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Registrar, Raja Umar Yunis, Director General, Regional Services, Dr. Malik Toqeer Ahmad Khan, Majid Hussain, Deputy Regional Director Gwadar Campus, Syed Qamaruddin, Regional Director Quetta, dignitaries of the area, educational and social experts will participate in the event.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum on Thursday said that the educational needs of the remote areas are being met according to modern requirements.

The newly constructed building has a state-of-the-art computer laboratory which is equipped with the latest technology.

Moreover, it has a library well stocked with invaluable educational resources and reference books in addition to conference halls and lecture rooms.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, after taking charge as vice chancellor of AIOU, focused on providing educational facilities to the remote areas of the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the northern regions. Buildings are being constructed to give permanent identity to the campuses.

Dr. Zia personally met with government officials and philanthropists from different areas to acquire land at suitable locations for campus buildings.

In a short period of four years, the number of regional offices of the university has increased from 43 to 54 across the country, most of which have moved to their own buildings.

Regional campuses and model study centers have been established in Moro, Mithi, and Sukkur in Sindh, Kalat and Kharan in Balochistan, Attock, Chakwal, Jhang and Sheikhupura in Punjab and in remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern Areas and Azad Kashmir.

