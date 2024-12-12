Open Menu

AIOU Holds 15-day Training Woksp For Religious Translators

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM

AIOU holds 15-day training woksp for religious translators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A certificate distribution ceremony of the fifteen-day workshop for religious translator training was held on Thursday at Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU).

Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, was the chief guest, while Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Professor Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, presided over the event.

Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, shedding light on the significance of translation, stated that the field of translation was one of the most challenging disciplines. It is not just about transferring words from one language to another; it involves an entire history and culture, and attention to detail is crucial for accurate translation, he said.

He further emphasized that the participants who have benefited from this workshop now have the responsibility to pass on this knowledge to others.

Professor Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi congratulated the participants and assured that such training workshops would continue and create new opportunities for translators.

He added that the students who participated in this workshop would act as ambassadors of the knowledge they gained and play an important role in its promotion.

Organized with the joint cooperation of the Department of Islamic Thought, History, and Culture at Allama Iqbal Open University and Jamia al-Mustafa Al-Alamia (Pakistan Chapter), the workshop focused on translating religious texts from Arabic and Persian into urdu, will enhance their creative skills.

A total of 22 students at MA level participated in the workshop, while 22 resource persons trained them in modern translation techniques.

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2

few seconds
 CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengt ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

7 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

16 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

16 hours ago
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

16 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

16 hours ago
 Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

16 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

16 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

16 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan