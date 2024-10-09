AIOU Holds 70th BASR Meeting
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The 70th meeting of the board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) at Allama Iqbal Open University was held yesterday under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.
The meeting was coordinated and facilitated by BASR Director, Professor Dr. Irshad Ahmad Arshad.
Dr. Arshad presented a report on the implementation of decisions from the previous meeting and introduced the agenda for the current meeting.
Deans from the university's four faculties, distinguished scholars, subject specialists, and supervisors participated in the meeting.
Fourteen PhD students presented their synopses. One student each from Secondary Teacher education and Early Childhood Education & Elementary Teacher Education, two from Special Education, three from History, three from Physics, and four from Arabic presented their research proposals.
After thorough evaluation by subject specialists, the research topics were approved. Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, emphasized that Allama Iqbal Open University is paying special attention to promoting research.
He stressed the need to align research with societal needs, so it can contribute to social reform and the socio-economic development of the country.
He further added that the research expertise of scholars is enhancing both student learning and the academic standards of the institution.
