AIOU Holds 71 Meeting Of Its Board Of Advanced Studies & Research

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM

AIOU holds 71 meeting of its Board of Advanced Studies & Research

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The 71st meeting of the board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) at Allama Iqbal Open University was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

The proceedings were coordinated and facilitated by the BASR Director, Professor Dr. Irshad Ahmed Arshad, who presented the implementation report of the decisions made in the previous meeting and the agenda for the current session.

The meeting was attended by university Deans, Scholars, Subject Specialists, and Supervisors.

PhD students from library and Information Sciences, History, Early Childhood education and Elementary Teacher Education, Science Education, and English presented their research proposals.

Subject specialists meticulously reviewed the students’ research topics and provided guidance on necessary amendments.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Nasir Mahmood instructed faculty members to ensure that the selection of research topics aligns with contemporary needs so that research does not remain merely an academic exercise but contributes to the socio-economic development of the country.

He also directed students to incorporate the suggestions provided by subject specialists into their theses and resubmit them.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized that the experience and guidance of experts play a vital role in improving the research process for students.

He encouraged students to use simple and clear language in their proposals and select topics that align with societal needs.

