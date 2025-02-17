AIOU Holds 72nd Meeting Of Its Board Of Advance Studies And Research
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The first session of the 72nd meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) was held on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU).
The session was conducted and facilitated by the Director of BASR, Professor Dr. Irshad Ahmad Arshad.
A report on the implementation of previous decisions and the agenda for the current meeting were presented.
The meeting was attended by the university's deans, professors, subject specialists, and PhD scholars.
During the first session, 15 scholars from the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, including the Department of Quran and Tafseer, Shariah, and Islamic Thought and Culture, presented their research papers.
The subject specialists meticulously reviewed the students' research topics, approved the presented papers, and suggested some modifications.
The board also agreed that students should complete their research following the approved format. Instructions were issued to ensure that research topics adhere to all academic requirements and align with the social and economic development needs of the modern era.
Additionally, the board emphasized that expert guidance and experience play a crucial role in improving students' research work. It was advised that research frameworks should use simple and easily understandable language.
In the meeting, the research topics of 41 MPhil students were approved based on the recommendations of the Research Proposal Committee.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic
Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..
‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..
GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait
Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal greets devotees on annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar5 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds 72nd meeting of its Board of Advance Studies and Research5 minutes ago
-
Five held with contraband5 minutes ago
-
Embankment constructed over Indus River inaugurated in Pano Aqil15 minutes ago
-
'A Palette of Dreams' Art Exhibition attracts art lovers15 minutes ago
-
Acclaimed Portuguese journalist Teresa Nicolau visits Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
KP govt to allocate funds for Dera motorway in next fiscal year15 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet reaffirms commitment to restore peace efforts in Kurram24 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks reply on use of Govt vehicles after duty hours24 minutes ago
-
Official delegates, students nominated for foreign trainings to get pre-departure briefing from MoFA24 minutes ago
-
CM message on World Tourism Day24 minutes ago
-
Anti-kite flying teams formed in district25 minutes ago