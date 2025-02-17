AIOU holds 72nd meeting of its Board of Advance Studies and Research

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The first session of the 72nd meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) was held on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU).

The session was conducted and facilitated by the Director of BASR, Professor Dr. Irshad Ahmad Arshad.

A report on the implementation of previous decisions and the agenda for the current meeting were presented.

The meeting was attended by the university's deans, professors, subject specialists, and PhD scholars.

During the first session, 15 scholars from the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, including the Department of Quran and Tafseer, Shariah, and Islamic Thought and Culture, presented their research papers.

The subject specialists meticulously reviewed the students' research topics, approved the presented papers, and suggested some modifications.

The board also agreed that students should complete their research following the approved format. Instructions were issued to ensure that research topics adhere to all academic requirements and align with the social and economic development needs of the modern era.

Additionally, the board emphasized that expert guidance and experience play a crucial role in improving students' research work. It was advised that research frameworks should use simple and easily understandable language.

In the meeting, the research topics of 41 MPhil students were approved based on the recommendations of the Research Proposal Committee.