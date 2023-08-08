Open Menu

AIOU Holds BASR Meeting

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 05:40 PM

AIOU holds BASR meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The 65th meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday.

This meeting was presided over by the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, in which all four Deans, prominent scholars, subject specialists, supervisors, and heads of departments participated in the meeting.

The meeting was organized by the Directorate of BASR while the Director BASR, Professor Dr. Syed Amir Shah hosted it. He presented a detailed report on the implementation of the decisions of the previous meeting.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized on the deans, and heads of the departments that considering the current situation, students should be given such topics in their PhD and MPhil/MS theses which can contribute for the country in any aspect.

He also instructed Director BASR to organize a board meeting regularly every two months.

This meeting will continue for two days in which 28 PhD students will give presentations on their synopses (research proposals).

16 PhD scholars from education, business Management, History, Iqbal Studies, Agricultural Sciences, library and Information Sciences and the Department of Islamic Studies presented their proposal.

The Board directed some scholars to review and present their synopses again in the next meeting.

