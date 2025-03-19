AIOU Holds Certificate Distribution Ceremony For Tajweed-ul-Quran Classes
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has organized special Tajweed-ul-Quran classes during the blessed month of Ramadan, attended by 54 employees (22 women and 32 men).
These classes were conducted under the Department of Quran and Tafseer, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies.
The certificate distribution ceremony was held to mark the successful completion of these classes.
The event was graced by Dr. Shah Moheen ud Din Hashmi, Chairman of the Department of Seerat Studies, as the chief guest, while Dr. Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, presided over the ceremony. Dr. Sanaullah Hussain, Chairman of the Department of Quran and Tafseer, hosted the event.
In his address, Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi highlighted the deep connection between Ramadan and the Holy Quran, emphasizing that along with fasting, the recitation of the Quran brings immense spiritual benefits. He lauded the efforts of the Department of Quran and Tafseer and stressed the importance of continuing Tajweed-ul-Quran classes on a regular basis.
He further stated that Ramadan is the month of the Quran, and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) made special arrangements for its recitation during this sacred month. Expressing encouragement over the participation of 54 employees this year, he expressed hope that this number would reach 100 next year.
Dr. Shah Moheen ud Din Hashmi in his speech, emphasized the virtue of women performing congregational prayers in mosques.
He urged female staff members of the university to ensure their participation in the Zuhr and Asr prayers in congregation to keep the university mosques vibrant.
Dr. Sanaullah Hussain, Chairman of the Department of Quran and Tafseer, shed light on the teaching methods used in the classes, stating that special attention was given to the correct recitation of the Quran, proper pronunciation, and articulation. Participants were also provided an opportunity to learn essential religious teachings through modern and simplified lessons.
Participants of the training expressed their views, describing the Tajweed-ul-Quran classes as a source of enlightenment and guidance.
They requested that these classes continue throughout the year instead of being limited to Ramadan. They further stated that these classes helped them correct mistakes they had been making in their prayers, and they would serve as a guiding light in their lives.
At the end of the ceremony, certificates were distributed among the participants, and the university administration reaffirmed its commitment to furthering Quranic education through additional initiatives.
