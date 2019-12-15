AIOU holds dialogue for enhancing skill of English language teaching

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organised here a week-long workshop for enhancing professional skill of English language teaching.

It was organized by the University's department of English Language ad Applied Linguistics in collaboration with of Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy.

During the workshop, there was threadbare discussion, participated by the heads of regional chapters of Pakistan English Language Teaching (ELT) Forum. The resource persons of the workshop included national and international experts who in their talks covered wide-ranging topics, relating to field of ELT in Pakistan and abroad.

Prominent participant were: Prof Dr Samina Qadir, Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, Prof Dr Wasima Shahzad and Prof Dr Ayaz Afsar.

They spoke about various aspects of English language and its importance in the contemporary learning and teaching practices.

They thanked the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum for his support for holding the dialogue that they hoped will help the teaching community to enhance professional skill and to strengthen their mutual ties.

The workshop was the part of overall vision of prospective plan 2020, pertains to human resource development in English Language teaching and research in higher Education.

It was hoped that workshop will help to enhance the research capacity of English faculty and to develop expertise in Computer Assisted Language Learning (CALL) and setting up of Self Access Centres (SAC) in public sector universities.

The participants during the workshop shared different learning and assessment models for a suitable model for education system in Pakistan.