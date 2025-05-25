AIOU holds "entrepreneurship fair in the digital age" to empower youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Under the auspices of Allama Iqbal Open University and with the financial support of the Regional English Language Office (RELO) Pakistan, a grand and vibrant event titled “Entrepreneurship Fair in the Digital Age: Flight of Talent and business Intelligence” was held as part of the ongoing Access English Micro-Scholarship Program.

The chief guest of this lively event was Lisa Swinarski, Counselor for Public Diplomacy at the U.S. Embassy, while the guest of honor was Mr. Jerrold Frank, Regional English Language Officer (RELO).

Speaking at the event, Lisa Swinarski said, "This program not only highlights the capabilities of youth but also serves as an excellent example of strengthening friendly relations between the United States and Pakistan. The talented young individuals present here are a reflection of our shared dreams. Programs like these help build stronger, safer, and more connected nations. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the organizers, especially Coordinator Minhaj Uddin and his team, whose efforts are truly commendable.

The driving force behind the event, Program Director Dr. Amjad Khan, expressed his views by saying, "This fair is not just an event but a reflection of the dreams, talents, and innovation of our youth. Today, we witnessed how our students practically demonstrated entrepreneurial skills despite limited resources. This fair symbolizes cooperation among institutions, cultures, and across borders. We aim for our youth to be not just educated but also independent, confident, and productive citizens."

In his special message, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, said that "Such programs not only enable academic growth but also instill leadership, critical thinking, and a drive to prepare for practical life in the youth."

At the event, students showcased handmade jewelry, paintings, delicious food, interactive games, and other entrepreneurial projects, which were highly appreciated by the attendees. The audience found the students’ creativity, confidence, and presentation style to be deeply impressive.