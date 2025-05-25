AIOU Holds "entrepreneurship Fair In The Digital Age" To Empower Youth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Under the auspices of Allama Iqbal Open University and with the financial support of the Regional English Language Office (RELO) Pakistan, a grand and vibrant event titled “Entrepreneurship Fair in the Digital Age: Flight of Talent and business Intelligence” was held as part of the ongoing Access English Micro-Scholarship Program.
The chief guest of this lively event was Lisa Swinarski, Counselor for Public Diplomacy at the U.S. Embassy, while the guest of honor was Mr. Jerrold Frank, Regional English Language Officer (RELO).
Speaking at the event, Lisa Swinarski said, "This program not only highlights the capabilities of youth but also serves as an excellent example of strengthening friendly relations between the United States and Pakistan. The talented young individuals present here are a reflection of our shared dreams. Programs like these help build stronger, safer, and more connected nations. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the organizers, especially Coordinator Minhaj Uddin and his team, whose efforts are truly commendable.
"
The driving force behind the event, Program Director Dr. Amjad Khan, expressed his views by saying, "This fair is not just an event but a reflection of the dreams, talents, and innovation of our youth. Today, we witnessed how our students practically demonstrated entrepreneurial skills despite limited resources. This fair symbolizes cooperation among institutions, cultures, and across borders. We aim for our youth to be not just educated but also independent, confident, and productive citizens."
In his special message, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, said that "Such programs not only enable academic growth but also instill leadership, critical thinking, and a drive to prepare for practical life in the youth."
At the event, students showcased handmade jewelry, paintings, delicious food, interactive games, and other entrepreneurial projects, which were highly appreciated by the attendees. The audience found the students’ creativity, confidence, and presentation style to be deeply impressive.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on Independence Day
Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astron ..
Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers stranded by floods
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025
UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku
Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations
UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..
Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..
Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..
Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FTO Coordinator applauds govt’s firm action against tax evaders6 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds "entrepreneurship fair in the digital age" to empower youth6 minutes ago
-
MD Rizvi reviews NPF projects, stresses transparency & public welfare6 minutes ago
-
AC visits cattle market, reviewed arrangements6 minutes ago
-
PEC establishes Young Engineers National Forum, appoints Engr. Usman Farooq as its focal person6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi expresses sympathy over loss from Punjab rains26 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi chairs key meeting on Islamabad’s Administration26 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq awards police officers for outstanding performance26 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits arrested for killing citizen during robbery26 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) to launch key report on out-of-school Children in Pakist ..26 minutes ago
-
CM's far-sighted approach, tech advancements to transform Punjab's environment soon: DG EPA26 minutes ago
-
Two girls drown in fish farm36 minutes ago