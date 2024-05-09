AIOU holds first session of 68th BASR meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The first session of 68th meeting of the board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) the other day.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, presided over the meeting.

Directorate BASR , Prof Dr. Syed Amir Shah presented a detailed report on the implementation of the decisions made during the previous meeting and the agenda for the current session.

All four Deans, prominent scholars, subject specialists, supervisors, heads of departments attended the meeting.

The 56 PhD synopses were on the agenda but due to time constraints, agenda was split into three sessions.

In the first session took place and a total of 15 students from different departments including Early Childhood education and Elementary Teacher Education, Statistics, Physics, business Administration and Mass Communication presented synopses.

Some synopses were approved with minor changes, while others were directed to be refined and presented again in 15 days. Additionally, some scholars were asked to present their synopses at the next meeting.

VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood advised scholars to use simple and common words instead of complex language in their research proposals.

The second and third sessions of the meeting are scheduled for May 15 and May 28, respectively.

In the second session, 19 scholars will present their synopses, while 22 students will present theirs in the third session.