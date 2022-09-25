(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The sixth international conference on "Research and Practices in Education" at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is starting from tomorrow (Monday, September 26).

The opening session will be held at 10 am, which will be presided over by the Dean Faculty of Education, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

Renowned educationist and former vice chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui will be the chief guest.

Dr. Jason Laker, Professor of Higher Education, Student Affairs, and Community Development, San José State University (SJSU), and Dr. Faith Muirhead Senior Associate Director of the Professional Development Center at the University of Delaware, Newark, USA will attend the conference as international keynote speakers while Prof.

Dr. Irfan Ahmed Head of the education Department at Sukkur IBA University will be the national keynote speaker.

Dr. Afshan Huma is the coordinator while Dr. Sudra Rizwan is the conference secretary.

Around 159 research papers will be presented at the conference. Panel discussions will also be held on both days of the conference on the theme of "Education for Future". Different NGOs will also take part in this conference.

The organizers of the conference include Prof. Dr. Fazlur Rahman, Prof. Dr. Tanzeela Nabil, Dr. Naveed Sultana, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal, Dr. Tanveer Afzal, Dr. Athar Hussain, Dr. Ayub Buzdar and Dr. Azhar Majeed Qureshi.