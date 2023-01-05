UrduPoint.com

AIOU Holds Int'l Conference On "Material Science & Smart Materials"

Published January 05, 2023

AIOU holds Int'l conference on "Material Science & Smart Materials"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) is going to organize a two-day international conference on "Material Science and Smart Materials (CMSSM-2023)" on 7th and 8th January at its main campus in Islamabad.

Nuclear scientist Prof. Dr. NM Butt will be the chief guest of the opening ceremony while Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood will preside over the event.

Chairman, Department of Physics, Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas will be the host the event. Scholars from 3 international and 70 Pakistani universities will present around 350 research papers.

This conference will be of great importance for scholars, universities, and industrialists.

World has progressed a lot in the field of science and technology and new inventions have been made for social reconstruction.

CMSSM-2023 has been organized to highlight the importance and usefulness of smart content for social well-being.

According to Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas, this conference is a part of the ongoing activities in the university to promote the research culture in the country.

The purpose of the conference is to create awareness and use research in the social, and economic development of the country.

