AIOU Holds Int’l Moot On Research And Practices In Education
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A two-day 8th International Conference titled “Research and Practices in Education” commenced yesterday at Allama Iqbal Open University. Former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Jawad S. Khawaja, was the chief guest at the inaugural session.
Addressing the participants, Justice Jawad emphasized the importance of the Primary education system, stating that it is imperative to bring about changes in line with the demands of the present era. He said that the aim of education and schooling is growth and development; therefore, an ideal education system should be introduced, one that mentally and physically engages children so that they don't perceive learning as a punishment. He pointed out that the current educational environment is quite the opposite, and it is essential to address this to yield positive results in nation-building.
Speaking on equal access to education, Justice Khawaja said that in our society, there are separate standards of education for the financially privileged and underprivileged classes, effectively closing the doors of quality education for the poor. If timely reforms in educational policies are not made to match contemporary needs, it could have damaging consequences for future generations.
He remarked that the condition of Pakistan's education system is unsatisfactory, and necessary reforms are crucial for national development.
On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, also addressed the gathering. He stressed the need to declare an educational emergency to resolve the issues within the system.
He noted that, in the current situation, children fear going to school as it feels like a prison to them. To change this mindset, the conference should produce outcomes that help eliminate this perception.
International experts and scholars from various universities across Pakistan are attending the conference.
Professor Dr. Hamish Coates from the Holmes Institute, Australian National University, was the keynote speaker at the inaugural session.
Students from Justice Jawad S. Khawaja's school, Har Sukh, also participated in large numbers and performed a tableau showcasing school activities and events.
Dr. Muhammad Ajmal, the conference coordinator, detailed the aims and objectives of the conference.
