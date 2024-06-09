Open Menu

AIOU Holds KP Chapter Of Convocation In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter) took place on Saturday in Peshawar.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi was the chief guest of the ceremony while Vice Chancellor (VC) AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood presided over the ceremony.

Governor KP, Faisal Karim Kundi said in his speech that the educational services of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) are exceptional across the country. He said that providing free education to prisoners, children of martyrs and transgenders is a great service of AIOU for the nation.

While congratulating the gold medallists and students, Faisal Karim Kundi advised the students to make education a tool of change and be a source of pride for the nation. He said that they need to focus on improving the quality of education more than increasing the number of universities.

The governor said that he would approve the appointment of vice-chancellors of 26 universities in the province as soon as he received the summary.

VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood said that AIOU has been providing educational services for half a century and celebrating its golden jubilee. He added that more than 50 lac students have graduated from AIOU and there is hardly a household in Pakistan that doesn't have a student from the university.

Registrar, Raja Umer Younis said that this university is the precious gift of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He said there is no school, college or university in the country in which graduates of AIOU are not serving.

The governor and the VC distributed degrees among 246 male and female students, in which 42 students were awarded with gold medals.

