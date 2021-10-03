AIOU holds meeting of Board of Advance Studies and Research

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held 59th session of its board of Advance Studies and Research (BASR) yesterday and approved 15 and 22 research proposals of PhD and MPhil students respectively of various academic departments.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU here at the main campus.

Prof Dr Syed Amir Shah, Director, BASR, presented the agenda and the members carefully analyzed quality standards of university's M Phil and PhD programs offered by various academic departments.

They showed satisfaction with the quality of education imparted and emphasized the need of further improvement.

Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Prof. Dr. Syed Hassan Raza, Dean, Faculty of Science, Prof Dr Irshad Ahmad, Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood, and prominent educationists Prof Dr Qaisar Mushtaq and Prof Dr Yousaf Khushk also attended the session.