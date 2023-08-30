Open Menu

AIOU Holds Painting, Speech Competition

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 04:30 PM

AIOU holds painting, speech competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A national song, painting, and speech competition was organized by the Islamabad regional campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) at Zargham Mazhar Shaheed Model College, Islamabad.

Many students from schools and colleges of Rawalpindi/Islamabad participated in this event, said a news release.

Anwaar Haider took the first position in the speech competition, followed by Hamza Aziz in second place and Ahsan Ali in third place.

In the national song competition, Shakeel Ahmed, Muneebullah and Rabeet Hasan secured the first, second, and third positions respectively, while Hasan, Anas Ali, and Ayan took first, second, and third place respectively in the painting competition.

Director General Regional Services, Dr. Tauqir Ahmad Khan presided over the event while Regional Director Islamabad, Ahsan Shakur and Regional Director Rawalpindi, Nasreen Akhtar Mirza were also present on this occasion.

Dr. Tauqeer Ahmad Khan congratulated the students and expressed the interest of Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood in providing opportunities for co-curricular activities.

He congratulated the students who secured positions and participated in the competition on behalf of the Vice Chancellor and guaranteed that the university would continue to offer these opportunities.

Moreover, the Department of Sociology, AIOU organized a seminar on "Climate Change and Impacts of Floods" in connection with World Humanity Day in the main campus of AIOU. Adil Shiraz, Country Head of Care International was the chief guest.

Head, Department of Sociology, Dr Syed Imran Haider, faculty members and students also participated in the seminar.

