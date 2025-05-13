AIOU Holds "Pakistan Zindabad Rally"
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organized a grand "Pakistan Zindabad Rally," on Tuesday which began at Gate No. 1 and proceeded with great enthusiasm to the Vice Chancellor's Secretariat.
The rally was participated by Principal Officers, faculty members, staff, and students in a great number. Participants carried national flags and passionately chanted slogans such as “Long Live Pakistan and the Pakistan Army,” expressing their unwavering support for the armed forces.
This rally was organized in celebration with the recent historic victory of Pakistan Army over its enemy.
The Primary objective of this grand rally was to pay tribute to the courage, sacrifices, and bravery of the Pakistan Armed Forces and to demonstrate national unity against the nefarious intentions of the enemy.
The rally was organized by the University’s Employees Welfare Association and was enthusiastically attended by senior university officials, faculty members, staff, and students.
Registrar Raja Umar Younis in his spirited speech, stated that in the recent conflict, Pakistan gave a fitting response to the enemy, proving that this nation will never compromise on its sovereignty, freedom, and security.
He emphasized that the Pakistan Armed Forces — the Army, Air Force, and Navy — demonstrated exemplary coordination and unity, thwarting the enemy’s malicious designs and delivering a crushing response.
He urged everyone to set aside personal differences and always promote national unity and cohesion.
He also extended gratitude to the public and friendly nations, especially China, for standing by Pakistan in difficult times, proving true friendship. Concluding his address, he passionately expressed love for the homeland and led the audience in chanting, “Pakistan Forever Zindabad!”
President of the Employees Welfare Association, Sher Asif Satti, while addressing the rally, said that standing alongside the Pakistan Armed Forces is the duty of every patriotic citizen. He stated that we stand as a solid wall against every conspiracy of the enemy.
Sher Asif Satti advised his friends and colleagues to adopt unity, cooperation, and hard work as guiding principles for the progress of the country and the institution so that Pakistan may always remain alive and radiant.
Dr. Hafiz Tahir Islam, in his vote of thanks, said that with the grace and mercy of Allah Almighty, our armed forces forced an enemy eight times larger to face crushing defeat. He noted that the bravery, skill, and sacrifice displayed by the soldiers of Pakistan’s Army and Air Force have been recognized by the entire world.
Dr. Tahir islam added that our commander-in-chief, who is also a Hafiz-e-Qur’an, fulfilled his role and leadership in such a way that he made the entire nation proud.
