AIOU holds 'Performance-Based Awards' ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held a ‘Performance-Based Awards’ ceremony yesterday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

During the event, 119 teachers, officers, and staff members who provided outstanding services in 2024 were awarded cash prizes and appreciation certificates.

Congratulating the award recipients, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated that the ‘Performance-Based Awards’ ceremony would now be a regular annual event at the university.

He emphasized that recognizing employees for their exceptional contributions would not only encourage hardworking individuals but also motivate others to enhance their performance.

The award checks and certificates were distributed by the Vice Chancellor, university deans, and the registrar.

In his address, Registrar Raja Umar Younis stated that the awards ceremony would foster a culture of healthy competition within the university, inspiring every employee to strive for excellence. He advised the university staff to contribute towards the institution’s progress and work so diligently that their success becomes evident next year.

On this occasion, the registrar also announced that, under the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for next year’s ‘Performance-Based Awards’ were in the final stage of preparation. Once approved by the Vice Chancellor, these SOPs would be shared with the heads of all departments.

The recommendations for next year’s nominations would be made based on these guidelines to ensure transparency and impartiality in the award process.