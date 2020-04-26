UrduPoint.com
AIOU Holds 'Ramazan Ul-Mubarik Program

AIOU holds 'Ramazan ul-Mubarik program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has started lecture series on 'Noorul Quran' from its FM-Radio (91.6) on advent of the Holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarik on daily basis.

The program with title 'Voice of AIOU' includes 'Tilwat-e-Quran' and talks on 'Fazeyle Quran'. Dr. Abdul Basit Mujahid of the University's department of History recites one 'Para' of the Holy book daily at 3 pm, along with its interpretation.

Besides this, regular talk for one hour also takes place daily at 11 am on Islamic History, Islamic studies and contemporary Islamic thoughts.

According to the Incharge FM Radio Irfan Ali Ansari, the talks also covered the relevant academic courses of the University's students.

The program's participants highlight the importance of the Holy month and its message, with the special reference to the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

As per directions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, online academic-related programs are also arranged with participation of the University's regional offices on daily basis, he added.

