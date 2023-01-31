UrduPoint.com

AIOU Holds RDs Conference

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood chaired the regional directors' conference at Peshawar Regional Campus the other day.

He strongly condemned the Peshawar tragedy and expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Nasir said, "Our prayers and condolences are with the families of martyrs and injured." After the VC's address, a collective prayer was offered for the martyrs and injured.

Vice Chancellor instructed the Regional Directors to provide full support to the government in establishing an atmosphere of law and order by ensuring proper security arrangements during the ongoing admissions campaign for the 2023 spring semester.

Director General Regional Services, Dr Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan gave a detailed briefing to the Vice Chancellor on the nationwide admission campaign for the ongoing spring semester 2023.

VC AIOU directed all the regional heads to do a door-to-door campaign and include out-of-school children in the educational network.

The Regional Directors assured the Vice Chancellor that they would do their best to enroll the maximum number of students for increasing the literacy rate in their respective areas.

Heads of all the regional offices of AIOU in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the conference. Whereas, Director of Admissions, controller of examinations, Director ICT, and Director of IET took part online.

It is pertinent to mention that AIOU has also issued security high alert instructions on the main campus and all regional campuses.

