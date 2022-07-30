AIOU holds RDs conference for inclusion of out-of-school children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :A one-day Regional Directors Conference was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Saturday to devise a strategy for the inclusion of out-of-school children in the country.

The conference was chaired by Vice Chancellor AIOU Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, in which 54 regional campus directors participated online.

All the principal officers including Registrar AIOU, Raja Umer Yunis were present. The main objective of the meeting was to devise a strategy for the inclusion of out-of-school children in the education network across the country, especially in remote and less developed areas.

The vice chancellor said a serious effort to increase the literacy rate was made a part of AIOU's mission and for this purpose, regional offices had been strengthened in recent years while necessary equipment, staff, and all possible support had also been provided.

He said, "Inclusion of out-of-school children in the education network is our motto, mission and goal and every region has to play a role in achieving this goal." Dr. Zia said the university would award appreciation certificates to all the best-performing regions.

He directed that all possible facilities and assistance should be provided to prospective students during the ongoing admissions for the autumn semester 2022.

Director General Regional Services Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmed Khan said, "We have improved the monitoring system, the directorate regularly monitors the performance of the regional offices and we also get weekly reports from the region."All the regions have been given a schedule regarding the campaign, according to which the regional heads will conduct a Facebook Live session twice a week.