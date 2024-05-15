Open Menu

AIOU Holds Seconds Session Of 68th BASR Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM

AIOU holds seconds session of 68th BASR meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The second session of 68th meeting of the board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) yesterday to review the synopsis of students.

The Directorate of BASR organized the meeting and the Director BASR, Prof Dr. Syed Amir Shah, moderated the session, said a press release on Wednesday.

All four Deans, prominent scholars, subject specialists, supervisors, heads of departments attended the meeting.

Nineteen students presented synopses, including 12 scholars from the Department of English and 7 from the Department of Pakistani Languages.

Some synopses were approved with minor changes highlighted by subject specialists, while others were instructed to be refined and presented again in 15 days.

VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, advised students that the research outline should be comprehensive to the extent of the subject and suggested scholars to focus on researching current social issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University From

Recent Stories

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed f ..

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab

3 hours ago
 PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for nation ..

PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team

3 hours ago
 Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s ..

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today

4 hours ago
 Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IB ..

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

4 hours ago
 ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

9 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

17 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

18 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

18 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan