AIOU holds seconds session of 68th BASR meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The second session of 68th meeting of the board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) yesterday to review the synopsis of students.

The Directorate of BASR organized the meeting and the Director BASR, Prof Dr. Syed Amir Shah, moderated the session, said a press release on Wednesday.

All four Deans, prominent scholars, subject specialists, supervisors, heads of departments attended the meeting.

Nineteen students presented synopses, including 12 scholars from the Department of English and 7 from the Department of Pakistani Languages.

Some synopses were approved with minor changes highlighted by subject specialists, while others were instructed to be refined and presented again in 15 days.

VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, advised students that the research outline should be comprehensive to the extent of the subject and suggested scholars to focus on researching current social issues.