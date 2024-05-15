AIOU Holds Seconds Session Of 68th BASR Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The second session of 68th meeting of the board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) yesterday to review the synopsis of students.
The Directorate of BASR organized the meeting and the Director BASR, Prof Dr. Syed Amir Shah, moderated the session, said a press release on Wednesday.
All four Deans, prominent scholars, subject specialists, supervisors, heads of departments attended the meeting.
Nineteen students presented synopses, including 12 scholars from the Department of English and 7 from the Department of Pakistani Languages.
Some synopses were approved with minor changes highlighted by subject specialists, while others were instructed to be refined and presented again in 15 days.
VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, advised students that the research outline should be comprehensive to the extent of the subject and suggested scholars to focus on researching current social issues.
Recent Stories
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrests two suspects with raw liquor32 seconds ago
-
Makkah’s Soqia Water Society to distribute 12 mln chilled bottles among Hajj pilgrims35 seconds ago
-
13 dead, 1,358 injured in Punjab road accidents11 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Pak Army, scientists over launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders achieving cotton sowing targets11 minutes ago
-
KP Governor asks universities to pay special attention to modern research21 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addressed over 194,000 complaints in 2023: Advisor21 minutes ago
-
Cops given cash prizes, certificates over good performances21 minutes ago
-
Interhouse English Speech, Elocution competitions of Prep section held at SPS21 minutes ago
-
Lahore police bust 1,373 gangs this year so far21 minutes ago
-
Three killed in firing incident near Charsadda Interchange on M-131 minutes ago
-
Traffic awareness lectures held at schools31 minutes ago