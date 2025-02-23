Open Menu

AIOU Holds Seminar On 'Cancer Awareness'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM

AIOU holds seminar on 'Cancer Awareness'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has organized a national seminar on 'Cancer Awareness'.

Dr. Muhammad Kashif, Associate Surgeon (Oncologist) at Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital was the chief guest, while it was presided over by Dr. Zaheer Ahmed, Chairman of the Department of Nutritional Sciences & Environmental Design.

During his lecture on cancer, Dr. Muhammad Kashif emphasized the importance of recognizing early symptoms to effectively combat the disease. While discussing the causes, stages, types, symptoms, and treatment strategies for cancer, he highlighted key warning signs, including lumps in any part of the body, non-healing ulcers or wounds, coughing up blood, persistent indigestion, blood in urine or stool, and unexpected vaginal bleeding.

He stressed the need to consult a doctor if such symptoms appear, as early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes.

Dr. Kashif further stated that the most common type of cancer among women is breast cancer, while in men, prevalent forms include prostate, lung, intestinal, stomach, and blood cancers. He added that if diagnosed in the early stages, many types of cancer can be successfully treated.

The seminar was organized by the Department of Nutritional Sciences & Environmental Design under the Faculty of Sciences, with Dr. Mehpara Jadoon serving as the event coordinator.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challen ..

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..

2 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of mari ..

Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions

17 minutes ago
 UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2 ..

UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final

32 minutes ago
 Xposure announces winners

Xposure announces winners

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering ..

Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet

1 hour ago
 FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal author ..

FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

1 hour ago
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investme ..

UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape

2 hours ago
 Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin n ..

Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat fir ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei D ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyan ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan