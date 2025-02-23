AIOU Holds Seminar On 'Cancer Awareness'
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has organized a national seminar on 'Cancer Awareness'.
Dr. Muhammad Kashif, Associate Surgeon (Oncologist) at Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital was the chief guest, while it was presided over by Dr. Zaheer Ahmed, Chairman of the Department of Nutritional Sciences & Environmental Design.
During his lecture on cancer, Dr. Muhammad Kashif emphasized the importance of recognizing early symptoms to effectively combat the disease. While discussing the causes, stages, types, symptoms, and treatment strategies for cancer, he highlighted key warning signs, including lumps in any part of the body, non-healing ulcers or wounds, coughing up blood, persistent indigestion, blood in urine or stool, and unexpected vaginal bleeding.
He stressed the need to consult a doctor if such symptoms appear, as early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes.
Dr. Kashif further stated that the most common type of cancer among women is breast cancer, while in men, prevalent forms include prostate, lung, intestinal, stomach, and blood cancers. He added that if diagnosed in the early stages, many types of cancer can be successfully treated.
The seminar was organized by the Department of Nutritional Sciences & Environmental Design under the Faculty of Sciences, with Dr. Mehpara Jadoon serving as the event coordinator.
