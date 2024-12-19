Open Menu

AIOU Holds Seminar On Dress Code & Image Development

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

AIOU holds seminar on Dress Code & Image Development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A one-day seminar on "Dress Code and Image Development" was held on Thursday at Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU).

New York-based image and wardrobe consultant Hamid Saeed delivered a lecture on dressing, stating that clothing plays a fundamental role in making one's personality captivating and enhances an individual's personality.

Hamid Saeed explained that the selection of clothing should align with one's roles and professions. He recommended white, black, and blue as suitable colors for teachers.

Prof. Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, Dean,Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies while addressing the seminar said that Allah loves cleanliness, purity, and beauty.

He highlighted that humans are the most beautiful creation of Allah, appointed as His representatives and vicegerents on Earth, and that Allah loves to see humans present themselves beautifully.

Therefore, cleanliness and careful attention to attire are essential.

The seminar was organized by the university's Center for Languages and Translation Studies. The event was presided over by the University's Registrar, Raja Umar Yunus, while Dr. Lubna Umar performed the duties of stage secretary.

Dr. Ghulam Ali, Director of the Center for Languages and Translation Studies, outlined the objectives of the seminar.

He mentioned that the event was part of the series of celebrations marking the university's Golden Jubilee.

Related Topics

Ghulam Ali Allama Iqbal Open University Gold Event Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI ..

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

12 minutes ago
 SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditatio ..

SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI ..

Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today

27 minutes ago
 Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pak ..

Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shri ..

ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD

42 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom ..

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..

42 minutes ago
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

52 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of ..

Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

1 hour ago
 Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa Internati ..

Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..

1 hour ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International H ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day

2 hours ago
 Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds ..

Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan