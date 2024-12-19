AIOU holds seminar on Dress Code & Image Development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A one-day seminar on "Dress Code and Image Development" was held on Thursday at Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU).

New York-based image and wardrobe consultant Hamid Saeed delivered a lecture on dressing, stating that clothing plays a fundamental role in making one's personality captivating and enhances an individual's personality.

Hamid Saeed explained that the selection of clothing should align with one's roles and professions. He recommended white, black, and blue as suitable colors for teachers.

Prof. Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, Dean,Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies while addressing the seminar said that Allah loves cleanliness, purity, and beauty.

He highlighted that humans are the most beautiful creation of Allah, appointed as His representatives and vicegerents on Earth, and that Allah loves to see humans present themselves beautifully.

Therefore, cleanliness and careful attention to attire are essential.

The seminar was organized by the university's Center for Languages and Translation Studies. The event was presided over by the University's Registrar, Raja Umar Yunus, while Dr. Lubna Umar performed the duties of stage secretary.

Dr. Ghulam Ali, Director of the Center for Languages and Translation Studies, outlined the objectives of the seminar.

He mentioned that the event was part of the series of celebrations marking the university's Golden Jubilee.