UrduPoint.com

AIOU Holds Seminar On "Maulana Rumi And His Era"

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

AIOU holds seminar on "Maulana Rumi and his Era"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Iqbal chair of Tasawwuf and Muslim Thought, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Islamabad organized a seminar titled "Maulana Rumi and his Era".

Prof. Muzaffar Ali Kashmiri chaired the seminar while Chairman, Department of urdu, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir delivered a keynote address about Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi's life, the relation of Rumi and Shams and Maulana Rumi's services during the Crusades.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir said that Sufism perfumed the land of South Asia with his knowledge and spread light throughout the Islamic world.

Maulana Rumi was one of the great scholars of jurisprudence and religion, but he was famous as a Sufi poet.

He said that at an early age, Maulana Rumi's fame spread and Shah e Rome Alauddin Kayqubad invited him to Rome.

Accepting his invitation, Maulana Rumi visited the Konya where his personality rose. Rumi was the uncrowned king of spirituality and having a great personality like Maulana Rumi is a matter of great honor and pride for the Muslim community.

Professor Muzaffar Ali Kashmiri said that the poets and writers of the sub-continent are mostly Iranian, whose first pillar was Ferdowsi, second Saadi, third Hafiz and fourth pillar was Maulana Rumi.

Head, Iqbal Chair, Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik congratulated the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum for establishing Iqbal chair of Tasauuf and Muslim Thought Chair in AIOU. He said that the promotion of Sufi studies is a great favor to all of us.

A seminar on "Konya school of Sufism and its Effects" will be held on July 27, while the seminar on "Iqbal and Rumi" will be held on August 3.

Head, Seerat Chair, Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rehman, Senior Advisor, Project Management Unit, Prof. Mohammad Rafiq Tahir and Dr. Abdul Wajid Tabasim also addressed the seminar.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Rome Konya Allama Iqbal Open University July August Muslim All Asia

Recent Stories

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic ..

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri ..

1 hour ago
 PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana San ..

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's pligh ..

Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's plight in IIOJK

3 hours ago
 Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

3 hours ago
 vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Ca ..

Vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Camera and Breath-taking Design

3 hours ago
 PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.