AIOU holds seminar on revamping undergraduate education policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :A seminar was held yesterday in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) regarding the revamping of "Undergraduate education Policy-2020" of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Director Academics, HEC, Dr. Hidayat Ullah Khan, and consultant, HEDP, HEC, Dr. Arshad Bashir was the resource person.

Director of the Directorate of Academic Planning and Course Production (APCP), Dr. Zahid Majeed hosted the event. Faculty members and principal officers also attended the event.

Presenting the HEC Undergraduate Policy 2020, Dr. Arshad Bashir said that HEC issued the revised proposed policy and handed it over to the universities after identifying the defects in the Undergraduate Policy two years ago.

He said that the opinion of the Vice-Chancellors and faculty members is essential in formulating the policy, hence feedback from the universities has been sought to make this policy acceptable to the universities.

He said that after incorporating the recommendations and suggestions of universities, the policy will be forwarded to the commission for approval, and the policy will be implemented after the approval.

The faculty members of AIOU have given various suggestions to further improve the policy.

They suggested including skill sets and Quran translation in general courses. They also gave suggestions to increase the credit hours of social sciences and Islamic studies courses.

They also suggested HEC will play a role in filling the gap between industry and academic institutions. HEC representatives assured to incorporate the university's feedback and suggestions in the policy.