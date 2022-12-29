UrduPoint.com

AIOU Holds Seminar On Revamping Undergraduate Education Policy

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

AIOU holds seminar on revamping undergraduate education policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :A seminar was held yesterday in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) regarding the revamping of "Undergraduate education Policy-2020" of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Director Academics, HEC, Dr. Hidayat Ullah Khan, and consultant, HEDP, HEC, Dr. Arshad Bashir was the resource person.

Director of the Directorate of Academic Planning and Course Production (APCP), Dr. Zahid Majeed hosted the event. Faculty members and principal officers also attended the event.

Presenting the HEC Undergraduate Policy 2020, Dr. Arshad Bashir said that HEC issued the revised proposed policy and handed it over to the universities after identifying the defects in the Undergraduate Policy two years ago.

He said that the opinion of the Vice-Chancellors and faculty members is essential in formulating the policy, hence feedback from the universities has been sought to make this policy acceptable to the universities.

He said that after incorporating the recommendations and suggestions of universities, the policy will be forwarded to the commission for approval, and the policy will be implemented after the approval.

The faculty members of AIOU have given various suggestions to further improve the policy.

They suggested including skill sets and Quran translation in general courses. They also gave suggestions to increase the credit hours of social sciences and Islamic studies courses.

They also suggested HEC will play a role in filling the gap between industry and academic institutions. HEC representatives assured to incorporate the university's feedback and suggestions in the policy.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University HEC 2020 Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrat ..

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrate the New Year!

55 minutes ago
 A realme Ode to the Year 2022

A realme Ode to the Year 2022

59 minutes ago
 More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qe ..

More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qeemat Punjab App; 78,411 out of ..

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Sur ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia, in A ..

1 hour ago
 AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed accordin ..

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed according to 2022 target

2 hours ago
 Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful ne ..

Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful neighborhood

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.