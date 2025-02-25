AIOU holds seminar on Solid Waste Management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A seminar on Solid Waste Management held here on Tuesday at Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU).

The Chief Executive Officer of Akhtar Hameed Khan Memorial Trust, Sumaira Gul, delivered the keynote lecture, emphasizing that a significant portion of the waste generated in Pakistan is lost due to the lack of a proper system and awareness.

She stressed the need for recycling, highlighting that the trend of recycling is gaining momentum globally, whereas in Pakistan, the industry faces several challenges.

She pointed out that due to a lack of awareness regarding waste collection methods, a considerable amount of waste is not properly disposed of, which affects the quality of recyclable waste. Consequently, the cost of waste collection is also increasing.

Sumaira Gul emphasized that an effective management strategy is required for proper waste disposal, as waste can be converted into useful products that can play a pivotal role in the country's economic development.

The seminar was organized by the Faculty of Sciences, Department of Environmental Sciences, and was presided over by the Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, Professor Dr.

Sher Muhammad.

He stated that Pakistan is rich in natural resources, and to keep the country clean and benefit from these resources, we must set our priorities right.

Dr. Sher Muhammad further mentioned that by utilizing waste properly, we can create many useful items.

He urged people to dispose of household waste in designated areas instead of throwing it in the streets, ensuring that sanitation workers can collect it efficiently.

He highlighted the need for awareness regarding solid waste management, which was the Primary reason for organizing this seminar under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

He also mentioned that, following the Vice Chancellor’s directions, the university will continue to organize seminars on various topics to enhance students' educational awareness.

Dr. Sophia Khalid, Chairperson of the Department of Environmental Sciences, outlined the objectives of the seminar.