AIOU holds session on women rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday held a session to spread awareness about women's rights and acknowledge their services for development of the country.

The session was organized by the Department of History, AIOU, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Human Rights, Khalil George, who was the chief guest underlined the fact that all were equal before the law. “If we learn to respect the law and perform our duties, we will not even need human rights institutions,” he said.

He said human development was possible by spreading the message of peace and love as “it never decays.”

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized the importance of balancing rights with duties to build a prosperous society.

He urged the participants, especially students to play their part in development of the country and protection of rights.

The AIOU was committed to ensuring education for all, and provides free education to the transgender community, disabled persons, and children of martyrs, he added.

Chairperson, Department of History, Dr. Kishwar Sultana said that the purpose of the session was to spread awareness about women's rights and acknowledge their services.

Executive Director, Ministry of Human Rights, Shiraz Ahmad Khan, and Deputy Director, Ministry of Human Rights Uzair Iqbal, spoke about the initiatives taken by the ministry for the protection of women rights. Dr. Malik Hammad from AIOU presented his thesis on human rights.